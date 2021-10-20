Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $16.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,427.76. 78,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.