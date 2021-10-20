Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,520,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,116 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

