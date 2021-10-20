Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 81 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.70. 56,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.