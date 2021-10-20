Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Barclays upped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. Axonics has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Axonics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Axonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.