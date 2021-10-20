B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a report released on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.