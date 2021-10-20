Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Baidu by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,721,000 after buying an additional 918,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.08. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

