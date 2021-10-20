Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.87 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

