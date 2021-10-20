Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BCH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

