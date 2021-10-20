Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT Raised to €0.67

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.67.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

