Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.14

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $759.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

