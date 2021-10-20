Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.04. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. Bank First has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $536.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank First stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank First were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

