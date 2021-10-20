Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.0 days.

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

