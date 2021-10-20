Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.48 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after buying an additional 509,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 432,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 298,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.