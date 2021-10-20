Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 16,011 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.