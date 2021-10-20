Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 40,368 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Clearfield by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clearfield by 40.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of CLFD opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.