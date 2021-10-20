Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.99 Million Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

