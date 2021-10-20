Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $7.22 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 239,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,175,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,565,175.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

