Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cimpress by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cimpress by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

