Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7667 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Bank of Queensland stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

