Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.68

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,061 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.