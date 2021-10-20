Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.68

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,061 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
