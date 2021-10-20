Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

