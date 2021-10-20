Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Update

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Banner has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $11,393,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banner by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

