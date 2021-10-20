Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.15

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 145815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

