Barclays Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $483.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $437.00 to $483.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $412.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.