Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
NYSE PSO opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
