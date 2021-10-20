Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

