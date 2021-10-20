Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$36.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,698. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$38.76. The firm has a market cap of C$42.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

