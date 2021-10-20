Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

LON BSE opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.52.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

