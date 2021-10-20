Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.50

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 839839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTEGF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.