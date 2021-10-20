Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTE. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$3.98 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

