Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $51.92 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 78,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

