Beefy.Finance Market Cap Reaches $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.01 or 0.00362604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00034837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

