Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

