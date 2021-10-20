Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE BDC opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Belden has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 263,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Belden by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Belden by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

