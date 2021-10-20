Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. 7,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,650. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.