Beyond Finance (BYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127,180.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $127,180.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.26 or 1.00034816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.73 or 0.05979206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

