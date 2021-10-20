BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Up to $16.66

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.08. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 4,061 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at $626,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

