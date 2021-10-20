B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $3,137,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 10,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

