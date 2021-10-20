BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,983.60 ($25.92) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock has a market cap of £100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,064.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,147.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

