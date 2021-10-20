BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Cap of $194.18 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $95.83 or 0.00144159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 63.8% against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $194.18 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001151 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006220 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00593639 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,468,431 coins and its circulating supply is 2,026,381 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

