Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.30 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.74.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

