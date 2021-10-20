Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $398.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $398.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.74.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $268.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.