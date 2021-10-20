Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $398.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $398.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.74.
BIIB stock opened at $268.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
