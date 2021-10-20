BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $251,081.60 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $21,775.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.28, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $537,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

