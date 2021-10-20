Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 284.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

