BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $310,865.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $310,865.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,606.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.94 or 0.06058779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.00297986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.91 or 0.00957088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00393200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00262457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00256891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004505 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

