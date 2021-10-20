BitDAO Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $570.62 million and approximately $84.72 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

