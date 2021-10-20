BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $514.99 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00060448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010479 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005250 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003171 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

