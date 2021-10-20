BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,460 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $58,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,849,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $766.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

