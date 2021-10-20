BlackRock Inc. Has $53.95 Million Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,941 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.60% of Oportun Financial worth $53,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.93 million, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.