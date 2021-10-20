BlackRock Inc. Has $54.63 Million Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $877.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.