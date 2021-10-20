BlackRock Inc. Has $60.95 Million Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CarParts.com worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.46 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $29,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

